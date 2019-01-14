Successfully designing your small space

There’s an old saying, “Size is everything!”, and when it comes to designing for small spaces, the key to success is proper size/scale of the product. So, let’s say you have just purchased a condominium in a new project— the amenities of the development are great, it’s perfectly situated for your travel to work and your favorite stores, and you’re close enough to the excitement of the big city. Sounds perfect…….…until you realize just how small the rooms are!

The furniture you selected is too large for the rooms, and looks out of place. What do you now? Call your design professional who will create a comprehensive ¾” plan in AUTOCAD showing the size and depth of each piece of furniture, so you will see how everything will fit in. The end result will be a beautifully- designed project.

A great design professional will lead you in the right direction and help you avoid costly errors. Interiors by Steven G offers free consultations, as do many design professionals.

For more information, interiorsbysteveng.com, or 305.974.0161