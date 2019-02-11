Take Your Child to Work Day celebrated with Aventura Police Dept.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words…and ‘they’ are so right! For all those long hours, late meetings and early morning seminars you had to attend, while trying to explain to your child how important your work is, there is a national day that gives children in the United States a glimpse into your world of work… the annual “Take Your Child to Work Day”. According to the National Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day Foundation, “It’s a big world out there and someday students everywhere must find their place in it. That’s why it’s never too soon to start exploring the possibilities…and prepare students to make the most of high school college-and-career-readiness opportunities.”

The Aventura Police recently organized full day of activities for the children of their officers and civilian employees, as well as the children of all the City of Aventura employees. About 53 children, ranging in age from 5 to 17, spent a full day learning about all the things that make a day in the life of an Aventura Police Officer, or Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Officer a day to be remembered. The Aventura Young Professionals of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce, led by Brandon Stein, STEINLAW, helped gather items to place into lunch bags emblazoned with the Aventura Police Dept. logo. The children moved from room to room in the Police Dept. after a welcome from Chief Bryan Pegues, learning about tactical training, finger printing and CPR. Across the street at the Aventura Founders Park, were some amazing demonstrations of a ‘texting while driving’ accident scenario with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue showing how fire rescue extricates victims from a vehicle and transports them in a helicopter. “Stranger Danger”, the armored truck, K-9 officers and the SWAT Team were also there to demonstrate other jobs that police officers and fire rescue officers must do.

Sponsors for this outstanding day that offered the children an entirely new outlook on their parents’ jobs included: Aventura Hospital & Medical Center, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Memorial Healthcare System, DS Xpress, Vi Living, STEINLAW, Spark Promos, FirstService Residential, GL Distributors, Dr. David Bistritz, Tire Kingdom, Aventura Mall, Cookies by Design, King Jewelers, Guardian Fuel Tech.