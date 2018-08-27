Taste of the Track returns at Gulfstream Park with Tapas & Tequila

Celebrate Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino’s second edition of Taste of the Track on Saturday, September 1st at 1:00 pm inside the Ten Palms Restaurant. This fantastic event will feature unlimited Latin inspired tapas dishes, paired with premium tequilas and handcrafted tequila cocktails

Enjoy the following food items while sipping on cool margaritas at Ten Palms Restaurant overlooking all of the thoroughbred racing action: empanadas; mushroom gouda tarts; tequila ceviche; ham & black eyed pea croquettes; chorizo; tortilla espanola; crema catalana; chocolate mouse trios; and churros.

Tickets are $25 per person online or $30 per person at the door.

To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-the-track-tapas-tequila-tickets-48952562432#tickets. For more information, call 954.454.7000.