Taste the Flavors of the New Neomi’s Grill

Neomi’s Grill at Trump International Beach Resort, offering locals and hotel guests modern

American flavors in a bistro-style atmosphere, has launched a brand new menu concept and

redesigned outdoor area. Diners can now relax and enjoy a tropical oasis-inspired setting on the

newly reimagined terrace, complete with fire pits and casual seating.

“We’re really excited to share our new menu concept with our regulars and first-time visitors

alike,” said Executive Sous Chef Devon Baston. “We have a great new offering of craft cocktails,

classic snacks with a twist, and a whole range of soups, salads and hearty sandwiches.”

New main dishes include Short Rib Macaroni and Cheese, Lump Crab Cakes with Florida

mustard sauce and the creative Fish and Chips Sandwich with tempura battered cod and green

apple slaw. The Happy Hour menu features $6 bar bites including tuna tacos and petite wedge

salad, as well as $6.50 cocktail specials. Guests can sip on new craft cocktails such as the

Cucumber Caipiroska, Cuba Vieja, and Grilled Pineapple Jalapeño, all made with top-shelf

liquors and fresh ingredients.

Neomi’s is open for breakfast from 7:00 to 11:30 am, Monday through Friday (until 12 noon on

weekends), for happy hour from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, and dinner from 5:00 to 11:00 pm, Tuesday

through Saturday, when the special Lava Stone dining experience is available on the terrace. For

more information or reservations, please call (855) 807-1933 or visit www.neomismiami.com.