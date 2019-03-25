Taste the Flavors of the New Neomi’s Grill

Neomi’s Grill at Trump International Beach Resort, offering locals and hotel guests modern
American flavors in a bistro-style atmosphere, has launched a brand new menu concept and
redesigned outdoor area. Diners can now relax and enjoy a tropical oasis-inspired setting on the
newly reimagined terrace, complete with fire pits and casual seating.
“We’re really excited to share our new menu concept with our regulars and first-time visitors
alike,” said Executive Sous Chef Devon Baston. “We have a great new offering of craft cocktails,
classic snacks with a twist, and a whole range of soups, salads and hearty sandwiches.”
New main dishes include Short Rib Macaroni and Cheese, Lump Crab Cakes with Florida
mustard sauce and the creative Fish and Chips Sandwich with tempura battered cod and green
apple slaw. The Happy Hour menu features $6 bar bites including tuna tacos and petite wedge
salad, as well as $6.50 cocktail specials. Guests can sip on new craft cocktails such as the
Cucumber Caipiroska, Cuba Vieja, and Grilled Pineapple Jalapeño, all made with top-shelf
liquors and fresh ingredients.
Neomi’s is open for breakfast from 7:00 to 11:30 am, Monday through Friday (until 12 noon on
weekends), for happy hour from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, and dinner from 5:00 to 11:00 pm, Tuesday
through Saturday, when the special Lava Stone dining experience is available on the terrace. For
more information or reservations, please call (855) 807-1933 or visit www.neomismiami.com.
