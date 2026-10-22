The Alegre Show: Jewelles Obuhov on Wellness, Healthy Habits and Motherhood

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Wellness Without Perfection: Jewelles Obuhov Joins The Alegre Show

On The Alegre Show, host Karina Alegre welcomes certified health coach and Pilates instructor Jewelles Obuhov, known as Wellness With Jewelles, for a conversation about building healthier habits while balancing family and a busy life.

For Obuhov, wellness has been a long-standing interest, even as her career moved through different chapters, including commercial real estate and fashion. Motherhood helped inspire her to pursue wellness more fully and to think more intentionally about the choices she makes for her family.

The conversation looks at what healthy living can mean in everyday life. Rather than focusing on a long list of routines, Obuhov describes wellness as feeling well enough to show up with energy and enjoy life. She and Alegre also discuss how parents can help children develop thoughtful habits, including learning to read nutrition labels and understand food choices.

Alegre and Obuhov take on popular wellness topics, too, from supplements and recovery practices to “cheat days” and the intense focus on protein. Obuhov encourages a broader view of nutrition that includes fiber, fats and carbohydrates, and emphasizes that wellness choices can depend on the individual.

The episode offers a candid conversation about motherhood, nutrition and finding routines that feel realistic and sustainable. Watch The Alegre Show for more conversations with the people who make Miami.