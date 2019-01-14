The City of Aventura presents The Doo Wop Project with Two Performances at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on January 26

The City of Aventura presents The Doo Wop Project at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, January 26 at 3 and 8 p.m. Stars of Broadway’s smash hits such as the Jersey Boys and Motown deliver the classic sounds of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on radio today, including classics such as Dion and the Belmonts’ “I Wonder Why,” Thurston Harris’ “Little Bitty Pretty One,” The Del-Vikings’ “Come and Go With Me,” The Capris’ “Morse Code of Love” and many more.

The show also includes doo wop-inspired renditions of contemporary songs such as: Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie,” Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel” and Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours.”

Tickets are $45-50. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222, or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.