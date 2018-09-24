The Estates at Acqualina hosts Pumpd Water to “Pump Up 2018 football season”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The elegant ambiance of The Estates at Acqualina was the backdrop for a recent press conference as Pumpd Water announced their partnership with Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Davon Godchaux.

Joining Godchaux at this exclusive event was current Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris as well as NFL alumni Charles Johnson, Cornelius Bennett, Marq Cerqua, Eric Robinson, Johnny Johnson, Julian Hooker, Hanik Milligan and Author Marshall.

The event was an introduction by Founder & CEO Tarek Kirschen and Faheem Ali, Business Development, to South Florida of the announcement of Godchaux as the brand ambassador for Pumpd Water as well as an introduction to Pumpd Water, a new line of alkaline water with a 10+ pH, aiming to provide South Florida with an invigorating form of wellness through top-of-the-line hydration.

A donation of $1,000 was made by Pumpd Water to the I Have a Dream Foundation Miami, which mentors inner-city youth so they may graduate high school and then receive college IHAD college or vocational education school scholarships.

