This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Vi at Aventura, a luxury senior living community, recently hosted The Great Debate in partnership with the award-winning Michael M. Krop High School Debate Team and Emmy Award Winning Investigative Journalist Jilda Unruh. These bright young minds heatedly argued the pros and cons of Amendment 3, one of the most hotly debated issues on Florida’s November ballot. Residents and guests of Vi at Aventura voted on the team that presented the most persuasive argument. This was a great opportunity to see two vastly different groups – high school students and octogenarians – come together to address an important topic that will impact all South Florida.