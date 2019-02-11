The Humane Society of Greater Miami’s Brunch for the Animals Gives a Second Chance to Miami’s Homeless Pets!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Mimosas and doggies and second chances, oh my! The Humane Society of Greater Miami’s 22nd annual Brunch for the Animals brought more than 340 animal-lovers and their dogs together to the beautiful Fontainebleau to enjoy a delicious brunch to help the homeless animals in our community. With the help of Brooke Soffer, a great advocate and friend of the animals, and the fabulous chairmen, Amy Zakarin and Isaac Rosenberg, Alan G. Randolph and Steven Rodriguez, and Angela and Louis Birdman, and event emcee, Louis Aguirre, the event raised close to $150,000 to benefit the abandoned animals of Miami who do not have a voice of their own. And this year, in honor of its 22nd anniversary, proceeds of the event went directly to the organizations Second Chance Fund, a fund that helps ill and injured animals whose medical needs go above and beyond the standard care available through the Humane Society’s clinics and gives these dogs and cats a “second chance” at life. Several attendees pledged $22 a month for one year in honor of the events 22nd Anniversary to benefit the fund.

The sky cleared and the sun shined bright just in time to kick-off the tail-wagging event at the iconic hotel. Upon arrival, attendees strutted their furry BFFs around to meet and frolic with other two- and four-legged guests. An exciting silent auction with a variety of high-end items, including amazing hotel, restaurant and getaway packages, enticed people to make their bid and help contribute further to the amazing cause as all proceeds went directly towards helping the organization’s special animal fund.

A five-star buffet lined the inside of the big, white tent from front to back with exquisite brunch cuisine. Doggies were also given the star treatment as they enjoyed their own special, four-paw rated brunch. Sips of champagne and cocktails helped celebrate the occasion thanks to the wonderful sponsors Tito’s Handmade Vodka, JP Chenet Brut and Love Story Wines. For the third consecutive year, Tito’s, the vodka for dog people sponsors, also brought the “Kissing Booth,” which captured great memories of people and their doggies to take home and cherish forever. Finally, the always-anticipated raffle gave donors five chances to win amazing prizes, including a private wine tasting class for up to 20 people from Total Wine & More and tickets to an exclusive Yappie Hour at the 2019 SOBE Wine and Food Festival. The adoption of two precious pooches from the Soffer and Fine Adoption Center was the icing on the cake to a perfect Brunch for the Animals!

A special thank you to the 2019 Brunch for the Animals Sponsors who helped make the day such a great success: Brooke Soffer, Edlen Electric, Fontainebleau, Gloria Estefan Foundation, JP Chenet Brut, Karla Conceptual Event Experiences, The Melted Scoop, Ocean Drive Magazine, Perry J. Cohen Foundations, Prestige Event Services, PSAV, David Ross and Henley the American Bulldog, Sartori Love Story and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.