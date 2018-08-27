The Plaza at ParkSquare begins “High Tea” tradition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

We’ve all heard of “High Tea”, the British tradition held around 3 pm each afternoon where tea and tiny sandwiches, scones and other pastries are served. Gladys Mezrahi, CEO of Indigo Events and Vice Mayor of Aventura, recently partnered with The Plaza at ParkSquare to re-create that lovely tradition here in Aventura.

Almost 50 guests including Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Commissioner Denise Landman enjoyed “High Tea in Aventura” that featured fashions by Julian Chang The Miami Collection, special guest Beth Sobol from Miami Fashion Week and entertainment by eight year-old Jonathan Naim, pianist from the Kalos Music & Art School in Aventura.

Mezrahi opened the program by explaining the history of High Teas, and after the fashion show and door prizes, added the wonderful news that “…we will be holding monthly High Teas here at The Plaza at ParkSquare!”

Guests were introduced to Barry Ger, Marketing Director for The Plaza at ParkSquare, who said, “It was a pleasure hosting this very special event, and we were honored to have so many professionals here to enjoy our first-of-many High Teas in Aventura. Located in the heart of Aventura, we are a premier, state-of-the-art senior living center that offers concierge living, memory care and assisted living options.”

Upon entering the elegant lobby, guests were given tours of the ten-story highrise within the mixed-use campus of Aventura ParkSquare, learning about the bountiful amenities that include valet and concierge service, luxury spa and salon, fitness and wellness center, art studio, performing arts theater, restaurant-style dining room, piano lounge and bar plus an outdoor terrace overlooking the campus courtyard and main boulevard.

The Plaza at ParkSquare is located at 2940 NE 207th Street, Aventura 33180. 786.496.0142. info@royalaventura.com