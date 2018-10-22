The Plaza at ParkSquare celebrates grand opening in style

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The crowds just kept coming and coming…it seemed everyone wanted to attend the elegant grand opening/ribbon-cutting celebration of The Plaza at ParkSquare, operated by the renowned Royal Senior Care.

Word of this luxury assisted living community spread throughout South Florida, and people were eager to visit The Plaza and tour the new ten-story building that offers the best in senior care with valet and concierge services, luxury spa and salon, fitness and wellness center, art studio, theater, restaurant-style dining, piano lounge and bistro bar.

Hundreds of guests entered the spectacular lobby of The Plaza, enjoying superb food and drink that is one of the hallmarks of this exclusive community. The Swing State Band featuring Linda Cole entertained the guests and kept the vibe going throughout the evening.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured all the VIPs from Royal Senior Care and The Plaza at ParkSquare as well as Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, Vice Mayor Gladys Mezrahi, and Aventura Commissioners Dr. Linda Marks and Howard Weinberg as well as Miami-Dade Comm. Sally Heyman, North Miami Beach Mayor Beth Spiegel and AMC Chairman Gary Pyott, Association 1st.

Keith Litman, Executive Director of The Plaza at ParkSquare, said, “The Plaza is very excited to be a part of the ‘City of Excellence,’ and this kick-off event shows great things to come. We cannot wait to move in our first resident and to serve the community.”

For more information visit: www.PlazaParkSquare.com