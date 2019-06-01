The Plaza at ParkSquare hosts “Mah Jongg for Memories” to benefit Alzheimer’s Association “The Longest Day”

The elegant Plaza at ParkSquare, located in the new Aventura ParkSquare, invites all friends to participate in a Mah Jongg “Play Day” on Sunday, June 23rd, 5 pm. Registration fee is a $40 donation (minimum) and all proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Space is limited and only advance registrations are accepted.

Registered participants will receive a luncheon in the Plaza’s Bistro, a 1-4 pm Mah Jongg play with beverages and desserts served throughout and a 4-5 pm closing parity with beer, wine and live entertainment,

“The Longest Day” refers to the summer solstice, June 21st –the day with the lightest. Each year, the Alzheimer’s Association has thousands of participants across the world come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice.

Together, they use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Facts about Alzheimer’s: an estimated 45% of American seniors 85 and older suffer from Alzheimer’s and 1 in 10 people aged 65 and old (10%) has the disease, the most common cause of dementia among older adults; more women have Alzheimer’s; symptoms of the disease can develop in people as young as age 30; the incidence of Alzheimer’s will increase to every 33 seconds by 2050; it is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States; there are over 16 million American caregivers for someone with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia; there is an increased likelihood of depression, emotional stress and financial problems among caregivers for those with the disease; the total cost of health and long-term care services for Alzheimer’s is $277 billion; there are an estimated 800,000 Americans with the disease living alone.

The Plaza at ParkSquare is located at 2940 NE 207th Street, Aventura 33180. For more information, call 786.496.0142