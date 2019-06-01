The Point of Aventura hosts Dr. Mark A. Israel, Israel Cancer Research Fund

Dr. Mark Israel, National Executive Director for the Israel Cancer Research Fund, will be speaking about groundbreaking cancer discoveries being made by Israeli scientists at The Point of Aventura Garden Room at the Spa on Wednesday, June 19th, 12 noon.

Dr. Israel is a nationally recognized leader in cancer research. He is a pediatric oncologist, and former Director of Dartmouth’s Medical School’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center, where he was responsible for the care of 30,000 patients each year. He is now focused on supporting cancer research in Israel through the Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF). The ICRF supports Israeli scientists making major breakthroughs in cancer research. To date, ICRF has funded nearly 2,500 grants totaling more than $70 million at institutions throughout Israel. Among the avenues of Israeli research that Dr. Israel considers promising are immunotherapy, which seeks to harness the body’s own defense system to fight cancer, and growth regulation and signal transduction, which attempts to identify how damaged genes drive tumor growth. “While treating children with cancer,” said Dr. Israel, “I realized that even the brutal, toxic treatments in use were oftentimes ineffective. I decided I could have a more substantial impact doing research that might provide an enhanced benefit for a much larger number of patients.”

For more information, call the Spa Front Desk at 305.936.1170 x 0