The Sterling Aventura hosts SpeedBiz

Members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce recently participated in an outstanding one-on-one networking event, SpeedBiz, at The Sterling Aventura, a beautiful senior living community with a vibrant lifestyle.

SpeedBiz Chairman Michael Stern of Stern Bloom Media and Deal Melon, their new upscale publication offering discounted services and promotions, said, “Every month we hold these SpeedBiz meetings, and we constantly hear that it is simply the best way to meet so many members in such a short span of time.” Longtime AMC member Rita Regev of Terrabella Realty offered tips on how to get the most out of each and every SpeedBiz program.

Meeting host, Mark Monaghan, Director of Sales & Marketing, welcomed the AMC members, saying, “Welcome to the finest Memory Care and Assisted Living community in Aventura! We offer resort-style living with a dedicated staff to take care of your loved one. And we’d love to take you on a tour of The Sterling!”