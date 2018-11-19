The Victory Center presents Jacob Plays Beethoven

Saturday, January 9th, 2019 at 7:30 pm The Victory Center will host a piano concert and cocktail reception. The Piano Concert, featuring 11-year old Piano Prodigy on the autism spectrum, Jacob Velazquez, is an exciting event hosted by The Victory Center in collaboration with The Miami Piano International Festival and the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. Receiving raving reviews from talents such as Taylor Swift, “I have to give you a hug for that beautiful piano medley you did!” and the Vero beach Magazine, “A showman to the full-extent of the word”, it is a show you will not want to miss. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to The Victory Center, a resource center that empowers students affected by autism and promotes the overall well-being of the autism community across Southeast Florida.

The center is currently looking for people and companies to sponsor the piano concert. The support will ensure students affected by autism have access to the highest quality therapy and educational services, professionals have a place to conduct research, and aspiring professionals have a place to cultivate skills. Ultimately, the support will grow the pool of resources and services that benefit the autism community. Our community will see the commitment to addressing one of our greatest needs.

For more information visit, www.thevictoryschool.org