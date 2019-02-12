The Victory Center to Host Annual Open House to Bring Awareness

Event to feature music, food, drink and educational awareness

The Victory Center, a resource and research center focused on comprehensive, individualized programs in a classroom setting that provides intensive therapy for those on the autism spectrum, will be hosting Tunes, Taste & Tour on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, to bring public awareness of the Center and the plight and progress of those affected with autism and related disabilities.

“We are committed to helping our children reach their highest potential. It’s our goal to assist these children to build upon their strengths while minimizing their challenges,” said Raquel Pancer, chief executive officer. “We believe all children, regardless of ability, should have access to an exceptional evidence-based education within a nurturing environment, to thrive at their optimal potential. We are thrilled to welcome the community to The Victory Center to see what we do and how we do it.”

Special guest for the evening includes Miami native and singer/song writer and Emmy Award winner Max Matluck, who will perform live. In addition to live music, there will be hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, as well as a wine tasting sponsored by Southern Wine & Spirits, a photobooth and a trunk show hosted by Richard’s Gems & Jewelry. Tours of the Center will be given by the teachers of The Victory Center. Winners of a raffle — which is under way on the website — will be announced throughout the evening. Prize packages include a roundtrip stay for two at the Radisson Hotel in Cartagena, a seven-day cruise on Carnival for two and more.

“This amazing evening is an opportunity for guests and sponsor partners to come together to make a tremendous difference in the lives of countless students and families affected by autism and other related disabilities,” said Pancer.

The Center for Disease Control reports one in 59 children are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder in the United States each year, a 15 percent increase since 2014. As the prevalence continues to grow, The Victory Center continues to advance a mission that fuels hope, education and opportunities for countless children and families affected by autism. Rated one of the top schools in the nation for autism, The Victory Center combines its highly effective intensive training with facilitated social interactions with the daily goal of helping students and their families reach their highest potential.

All proceeds from the event go to The Victory Center. Tickets are $50 for young adults (those under 30) and $100 for those over 30 years of age.

A unique learning environment in South Florida, The Victory Center offers a small handful of financial assistance for families in need through its Victory Scholarship Program. At times, the school has absorbed the total cost of education to help families desperately in need.

Tickets and donations can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2T95ngN. Raffle tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2T4BCO5. Sponsorships for the evening are available. For more information, contact Darian Burrell-Clay at 305.466.1142, ext. 624.

For more information on The Victory Center, visit www.thevictoryschool.org/.