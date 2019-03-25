Thousands Walked To Help The Homeless Animals In Honor Of The Humane Society of Greater Miami’s 20th Anniversary Walk For The Animals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On March 2nd, beautiful Bayfront Park was filled with over 3,000 people and their dogs for a morning of fun – all to benefit the homeless dogs, cats, puppies and kittens cared for at the Humane Society of Greater Miami; and it was a “howling” success. Thanks to the amazing effort by all of the walkers, fundraisers, donors and sponsors, the event raised close to $100,000 for the furry cause.

The fun started at 8:30AM when attendees checked in to receive their special edition 20th anniversary shirts and goodie bags. Once checked in, it was time to enjoy all of the exciting activities available for both people and their four-legged companions. In addition to walking around one of Miami’s most scenic and popular parks, attendees shared many fun and unique experiences with their dogs. The Purina ProPlan Performance Team once again left the crowd in awe with their incredible tricks. The pups’ amazing performances inspired many walkers to stop at the Doggie Fun Zone to give their own dogs a thrilling moment in the spotlight as they became track stars in the fun agility course. Many laughs, cheers, “oohs” and “ahhs” were had at the always-popular “Best Kisser” and “Look Alike” contests, where dogs smooched and “twinned” with their humans for the chance to win a prize and bragging rights. Those who did not have a special furry friend were able to meet and adopt a furry best friend at the Adoption Arena, where local rescues had some of their precious pets up for adoption. Five of the Humane Society of Greater Miami’s pups found forever homes that morning. Delicious treats and refreshments from Toby’s Concessions and our Bakery Booth satisfied walkers’ hunger and thirst after the brisk stroll around the park. And the many exciting raffles and carnival-style games for both two-leggeds and four-leggeds made many tails wag.

They were honored to have some very notable “paw”sonalities join that morning. Acting as Grand Marshal for the second year was Miami-Dade County Mayor, Carlos A. Gimenez, who presented them with a proclamation; and joining him as Grand Marshal for the first year ever was Miami-Dade County Public Defender, Carlos J. Martinez. Taking the stage as emcees for the first time ever at the Walk for the Animals were CBS4 New Anchor, Lauren Pastrana, and 102.7 The Beach Morning Host, Kenny Walker. This dynamic duo hyped the crowd and brought the excitement up a notch for everyone “paw”tying for the amazing cause.

Walk for the Animal Sponsors include: Ryder Charitable Foundation, Pet Supermarket, Purina, Purina Incredible Dog Team, Barbara Ziccardi, Bayside Marketplace, Canine Counselors, CBS4, Clean All Supply, Country Inn Pet Resort & Animal Hospital, Doggie Fun Zone, Doggy Ice Pops, Entercom, Merck, Miami Downtown Development Authority, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Miami Parking Authority, Outfront Media, Papa Johns, Patterson Veterinary, RKD Alpha Dog, Simple Puppy, Starbucks, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Top Golf, US Storage, University of Miami, VCA, Wags Animal Hospital, 101.5 LiteFM, 102.7 The Beach, 104.3 The Shark,560 WQAM Sports Radio, KISS 99.9 FM, Power96, 790 The Ticket.