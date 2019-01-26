Three, Two, One…Happy New Year (Resolutions)

By now, you’ve made, and possibly broken, your New Year’s resolutions to be more fit, eat cleaner and have an overall healthier lifestyle. According to ResearchGate, about half of all adults make New Year’s resolutions, however, fewer than 10% manage to keep them for more than a few months. Among the most common resolutions are losing weight and exercising more.

Kemuel Valdes, Fitness Director at Vi at Aventura, the luxury senior living community located in the heart of Aventura, offers some helpful tips to keep you motivated and mindful throughout the year, not just in January!

First “Wake Up Before You Go-Go”, aside from scheduling a 30-minute walk or gym workout, Kem recommends doing these simple exercises first thing in the morning. Hamstring Stretches, while still laying down in bed grasp one leg and pull it towards you, then straighten it as far as comfortable. Keep the other leg flat or bent on the bed. Take three deep breaths feeling your hamstring lengthen. Repeat with opposite leg. Joint Stretches stand straight and slowly roll all your joints from your neck to your toes forward and back 10 times each. Wall Push-Ups face a wall, standing a little farther than arm’s length away, feet shoulder-width apart. Lean your body forward and put your palms flat against the wall at shoulder height and shoulder-width apart.

Second “You Are What You Eat”, be mindful about choosing different nutrients each day…don’t default to the same old, same old. Boost your health by picking up something new like guava, papaya or pomegranate.

Third “Get your Zzzz’s”, when we sleep, the body goes into renewal mode, repairing everything from tissue to hormonal imbalances. Avoid caffeine and chocolate before bed and set a reminder to ensure you get at least 8 hours of snooze time.

Next, “Jot It Down”. Writing things down helps clarify goals, priorities and intentions while encouraging daily progress Use a daily planner, journal or habit tracker.

Last, “Act Wisely”. Seeking wisdom can shape the direction of our behavior. Tap into your best self by sitting quietly for 10 minutes a day. Breathing slowly and deeply is essential to this practice.

Cheers to making 2019 the year of YOU…all 365 days!

