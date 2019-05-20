Total Wine & More Aventura celebrates first anniversary

As they say, ‘Time flies when you’re having fun!”, and that’s so true for the people who work for Total Wine & More Aventura, not to mention the greater Aventura residents and visitors who appreciate their great selection of wines, spirits and beers, all at the lowest prices. With their recent first anniversary party, General Manager Andres Gonzalez and his team opened up the entire store to celebrate with hors d’oeuvres, wine tastings, door prizes and more throughout the day. Guests were thrilled to learn that groups can use the store’s private meeting room free of charge for parties, committee meetings, presentations, office or school events for up to 35 guests. There’s also WiFi and a projector in the room for presentations. And who would expect to see a huge cigar humidor in the store as well… or the same-day delivery option…. perhaps that’s part of the “& More” you can expect at Total Wine & More Aventura.

Total Wine & More is located at 19925 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura 33180, 786.654.5488