Tour de Broward raises $800,000+ to help support Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

The 10th annual ANF Group Tour de Broward recently raised over $801,000 to help support expansion of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, from its current four floors to eight.

In its ten-year history, Tour de Broward has raised more than $4.4 million for pediatric healthcare in South Florida. Over 7,000 people attended the February 24 event at Miramar Regional Park, participating in 50 and 100K bicycle rides, a 5K timed run, 3K walk, and the “Power of Play Kid Zone,” a sports-themed, fun area for children 13 or younger. Among those attending were current and former patients/families, teams of fundraisers, and participants dressed in festive outfits and displaying inspirational messages.

Aurelio M. Fernandez, III, FACHE, Memorial Healthcare System President & CEO, said, “Through their ongoing support of Tour de Broward and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, the South Florida community once again made a loud statement about the quality of care it wants for children and the importance of having a local, world-class facility providing it.”

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is the largest pediatric hospital serving Broward, Palm Beach, and northern Miami-Dade counties, with 226 licensed beds, seven operating rooms, and an entire floor dedicated to pediatric oncology. Part of the Memorial Healthcare System, hospital combines advanced technology, the expertise of some of South Florida’s most diverse, board-certified specialists, and a patient and family-centered focus to heal the body, mind, and spirit of those it touches. The nonprofit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation provides philanthropic funding, in part through events like Tour de Broward, to support the children’s hospital’s mission.