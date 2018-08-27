Toyota of North Miami VIP Sales presents first check to I Have a Dream Foundation

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Toyota of North Miami VIP Sales presents check to I Have a Dream Foundation

When Anthony Damato, VIP Sales Manager for Toyota of North Miami, created a Partners program to help charities and non-profits, he knew this could be a win/win for everyone.

After joining the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce recently, he was introduced to Stephanie Trump, President of the I Have a Dream Foundation Miami, which mentors youngsters from the inner city. After explaining his Partners program to Stephanie, she realized the potential for fundraising for her charity and immediately became a Partner. From that point on, each client referred by IHAD to Anthony would result in a $500 check to the charity. And the best part is that whomever buys or leases a new or pre-owned car receives employee pricing and VIP service, so the “win/win” is full circle.

Within 24 hours of becoming a Toyota VIP Sales Partner, Anthony called Stephanie to say he is writing the first $500 check for a client who wanted to support her charity. With the charity’s annual gala coming up on Thursday, November 15th at Turnberry Isle Resort, the timing couldn’t be better.

The I Have a Dream program was launched in 1981, when founder Eugene Lang returned to his alma mater, PS. 121 in East Harlem, to address the graduating sixth grade class. When he learned that three-quarters of the school’s students would probably drop out of school, Lang promised college tuition to every sixth grader who graduated from high school.

The results were truly amazing. 90% of those sixth graders graduated from high school and 60% went to college. This remarkable accomplishment led to the creation of the I Have a Dream Foundation, which consists of 200 affiliates across the United Sates, and one in New Zealand. Within those 200 affiliates, there are 65 current cohorts serving more than 18,000 Dreamers in 30 U.S. cities.

The Miami chapter was founded in 1995 by Stephanie and Jules Trump (no relation to Donald Trump). The foundation adopted the entire second grade class (97 Dreamers) at the Charles R. Drew School in Liberty City. 95 Dreamers reached the twelfth grade, 83 of them graduated in 2005 on time and, 54 graduated college and several are currently enrolled in higher education. In a community where the average income is $11,000, 1 out of 4 children is arrested by the age of 16, teenage pregnancy is prevalent and the graduation rate of less than 25%, the “ I Have a Dream” Miami program has helped defy these odds. These Dreamers have proven that just because one is born into poverty, does not mean that one cannot succeed, if only given the opportunity to.

I Have A Dream” Foundation is the only not- for- profit in America that works with lower income children from kindergarten with unbroken, year- round support through college. For more information, visit dreammiami.org

For more information on the Partners program, call Anthony Damato, VIP Sales Manager Toyota of North Miami, 786.384.9505, Anthony.damato@toyotaofnorthmiami.com.