Treat Yourself at Trump International Beach Resort

Whether you are looking for a complete makeover or a blowout before your special night out on the town, Studio by Vasila will make you look and feel your best. This full-service beauty salon is located in Sunny Isles’ Trump International Beach Resort and invites you to experience a wide range of expert services. First-time customers can enjoy a special offer of 20% off any hair service or permanent makeup.

The salon’s professionals offer services including hairdressing, brow bar, permanent makeup (for lips, eyebrows, eyelids), European manicure and pedicure, special event hairstyles, keratin treatments and microcapsular hair extensions. They even offer a unique service called “trichopigmentation,” masking baldness and scars on the scalp.

Two of the salon’s signature treatments include:

Professional Waterless Mani-Pedis – This technique manicures fingers and toes without using water or water soaking, which causes nails to expand. Instead, the cuticles are softened with oil, gel or a cuticle remover. This procedure is also known as a European Manicure.

Cosmetic Scalp Micropigmentation Tattooing (hairline restoration) – This is the art of placing small deposits of pigment into the skin to perfectly replicate the look of a follicle, using needles and pigments that have been created specifically for this application. This is a very effective procedure for men and women who are experiencing any type of genetic hair loss, scarring, pattern baldness or looking for a more defined hairline.

For appointments, call 786-356-0344. Valet parking is complimentary to salon patrons.