Trump International Beach Resort unveils Miami Spa Month specials for some serious summer relaxation

Whether in search of glowing summer skin or a much-needed massage to melt away stress, now through August 31, Aquanox Spa at Trump International Beach Resort Miami, will be offering a selection of curated treatments for Miami Spa Month designed to relax, rejuvenate and restore balance in guests. Treatments start at just $109 and include access to saunas, steam rooms, showers, as well as a relaxation lounge. Extra perks include access to the resort’s fitness center, pools, beach club, restaurants and complimentary valet parking.

Signature Relaxation Massage

Relax, rebalance and renew with this classic Swedish massage. This full body massage features light to medium pressure tailored to your special areas of concern.

$109

Signature Deep Tissue Massage

A full body massage for someone who prefers a much firmer massage. This massage concentrates on the deep layers of muscle tissue.

$139

Deep Hydrating Facial

This facial brightens and moisturizes skin for a younger looking, more radiant complexion. The mask is made with chamomile, seaweed, and Aloe Vera, it naturally hydrates and restores balance for a healthy glow. This treatment includes skin analysis, cleansing, steam and extractions.

$109

Platinum Anti-Aging Facial

This illuminating treatment helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, revealing a youthful-looking skin. The mask is made with platinum particles, marine collagen, and green tea, it revives skins youthfulness and wellness leaving a radiant glowing complexion. This treatment includes skin analysis, cleansing, steam and extractions.

$139

Sweet Orange Honey Body Polish

Full body exfoliation removing dead skin cells with our natural Florida sugar cane scrub, rich in antioxidants and vitamins. After the exfoliation, an application of our moisturizing body butter is smoothed on, leaving your skin refreshed and glowing.

$109

Treatments are 75 minutes with the exception of the 50-minute Sweet Orange Honey Body Polish. Some blackout dates may apply. For more information, please call 305-692-5730 or visit www.trumpmiami.com