Tuck Room at iPic Theatre hosts Aventura Marketing Council /Chamber of Commerce

If you haven’t been inside the gorgeous Tuck Room at the North Miami Beach iPic Theatre, be prepared for a wonderful surprise!

If you check their website, (thetuckroom.com), you’ll see “vibrant and social drinking and dining destination”, and that says it all.

Easy to find, tucked away (excuse the pun!) in the Intracoastal Mall at NE 37th Avenue and 163rd Street, the Tuck Room will amaze you with its elegant décor and great menu. Be sure to check out the ‘art wall’ created entirely of books! You could see the surprised look on the faces of the 50 members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce who hadn’t visited the restaurant or theatre before. Exclamations of delight were heard as they entered the beautiful lobby and turned the corner into The Tuck Room, never expecting a restaurant inside a theatre to be that gorgeous. The iPic Theatre is known for redefining the moviegoing experience with reserved luxury seating and a complete menu that goes way above popcorn and candy. And The Tuck Room is creating a reputation for going way above in quality of dining and décor.

In addition to the outstanding networking and great hors d’oeuvres and bar offerings from The Tuck Room, two AMC members brought in samples: Nothing Bundt Cake and Nekter Juice Bar, adding to the fun and excitement of the evening.

For more information: thetuckroom.com or ipic.com