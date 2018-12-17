Turnberry Hotel Group on their holiday visit rounds

They weren’t wearing their red Santa caps and didn’t arrive via reindeer, but Yara Mendes from the Residence Inn, Nayed Sarcos from the Courtyard Marriott and Deanna Sylvestri from the Hampton Inn Hallandale Beach/Aventura, recently made their rounds to friends and associates in and around Aventura bearing gifts, including a Santa filled with gourmet chocolates.

A holiday announcement from the hotel group included the annual visit from the Wounded Warriors, who will be staying at the Courtyard Marriott-Aventura this year due to renovations at the Residence Inn Aventura.