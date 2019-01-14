Turnberry Isle Miami debuts as JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa with official Flag- Raising Celebration

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On December 18th, Turnberry Isle Resort Miami reopened as part of the JW Marriott portfolio. Vice President and Managing Director, Jeffrey Klein officiated a commemorative flag raising ceremony at the newly rebranded JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. The occasion was attended by several Aventura city officials including Aventura Vice Mayor Dr. Linda Marks and Aventura Commissioners Howard Weinberg, Gladys Mezrahi, Police Chief Bryan Pegues and Gary Pyott, Chairman of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce. JW Marriot Miami Turnberry President and Chief Financial Officer, Aly-Khan S. Merali; Corporate Director of Finance, Devon Nicholson and Hotel Manager John Rogers were also in attendance.

Updates to the resort’s grounds include a brand- new 16-story Orchid Tower comprised of 325 spacious guest rooms; almost doubling the famed resort’s occupancy to 685 rooms. Other upgrades accompanying the changeover include a reimagined hotel entrance and lobby which will house Soff’s, a welcoming lobby bar named for Aventura’s visionary founder Don Soffer.

Turnberry’s pro shop has been redesigned and expanded and the resort’s two renowned 18-hole golf courses, Soffer and Miller, originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., have been re-imagined by famous golf icon Raymond Floyd.

The second phase of the rebrand will include the introduction of Tidal Cove, a world-class waterpark with a flow rider, splash park, lazy river and cabanas as well as two distinct dining options, Surf House Bar & Grill and Free Style. Tidal Cove is set to debut Spring 2019.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Tucked away on 300 acres between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a tropical oasis with a culture of accessible luxury and enriching experiences. The resort is renowned for its two championship golf courses redesigned by Raymond Floyd, the state-of-the-art âme Spa & Wellness Collective, Celebrity Chef Michael Mina’s award-winning BOURBON STEAK restaurant, dining destination CORSAIR kitchen & bar, the elite Cañas Tennis Center, two relaxing pools, 121,000 square feet of meetings space, and the engaging Turnberry Kids camp all within reach of 685 spacious guest rooms and suites. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a part of Marriott’s exclusive JW Marriott portfolio and a recent US News & World Report Best Hotel in Miami. Book your stay at: jwmiami.com