Two Chambers of Commerce + One SpeedBiz at Gallery Art = Fabulous one-on-one networking

Let’s face it…. why do businesspeople join their local Chamber of Commerce? To meet and network with potential clients is the #1 reason, and that is exactly the purpose of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce’s (AMC) monthly SpeedBiz programs. Recently, the AMC partnered with the Greater North Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce for their SpeedBiz held at the fascinating 8,000 sq. ft. Gallery Art in Aventura. Artwork and sculptures throughout this huge art gallery could provide enough mental stimulation, but there was so much more on that morning in February!

Art Gallery owner Ken Hendel and __________ (title) Lexy __________________ prepared a delicious huge breakfast buffet before the SpeedBiz program began, and over 50 Chamber members enjoyed breakfast before seating themselves in chairs facing one another for the start of the program. AMC SpeedBiz Chairman Michael Stern of SternBloom Media and Evan Piper, President of the North Miami Beach Chamber, Piper Enterprises welcomed everyone and reviewed the SpeedBiz format. “You will have three minutes to get to know the person seated opposite you, and when the bell rings, one side of the room will all move to the next chair,” said Stern. “If you delay, you’ll be holding up the entire line…it’s just like dominoes!” With the ring of the first bell, SpeedBiz began and the one-on-one networking began in earnest. When it ended, Ken Hendel asked everyone to look under their chair for a gift certificate of $100 at Gallery Art, which also is known for their outstanding picture framing department as well as their program of buying and selling artwork. Grace ??? from Dr. Z Smiles won the gift certificate. But Chamber members were far from ending their morning networking—it was just that good! With plenty of food still on the breakfast buffet, members stayed afterwards to connect again with those they had a short conversation with during the SpeedBiz, and to introduce themselves to the businesspeople who they didn’t have a chance to meet.

For more information, visit aventuramarketingcouncil.com or nmbchamber.com