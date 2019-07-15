TWO10 Aventura on the rise

Pascual Korchmar and Marcelo Borodowski, Principals of Innovation Development Group, review plans for Two10 Aventura, a new building now under construction at 210th & Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura with a completion date in 2021. This new nine-story, 100,000 sq. ft. building, offering 369 parking spaces, will be the only LEED Gold certified office-condo building in the area, with condominium offices ranging from 1,000 to 11,000 sq. ft.

Two10 Aventura will host three new retail condos on the ground floor facing Biscayne Blvd., offering outstanding corporate exposure to one of the busiest highways in South Florida.

As the successful developers of the sold- out One Aventura Executive Offices, the first-Class A office-condo in Aventura, they are

aware of what it takes to ensure a successful build-out that meets the needs of the purchasers.

Innovation Development Group (IDG) is a privately-held real estate development, property management, real estate brokerage and construction company headquartered in Aventura. IDG seeks out high-quality markets to create value-added residential and commercial real estate development opportunities. Additionally, as a result of advantages that arise from distressed or underperforming assets, IDG emphasizes investment strategies in property acquisition, management and disposition of both commercial and residential property.

IDG controls the entire development process in house from the very preliminary stages of economic feasibility to design process, pre-construction, value engineering, through construction completion and management. Their vertically integrated team is streamlined with few management layers improving efficiency and expediting the decision-making process.

IDG’s investment strategies are customized to each project’s specific demand. IDG structures the deal as either joint venture, partnership and on occasion, as consultants. The firm’s equity contribution to its projects is discretionary and is funded from individual or institutional funds, all of which are managed by IDG.

For more information, visit two10aventura.com or call 305.466.4243,