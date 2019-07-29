Vi at aventura achieves great place to work® certification

Vi at Aventura, a high-end continuing care retirement community, was recently certified as a great workplace by Great Place to Work®.

Led by independent analysts, Great Place to Work® certifications are based on employee responses and feedback through an annual survey of more than 60 questions, which focus on employees’ workplace experiences, happiness and overall satisfaction.

Decades of research shows workplaces with high-trust cultures see higher levels of revenue, innovation, customer and patient satisfaction, employee engagement, organizational agility, and more.

“This is such a meaningful and impactful certification for Vi at Aventura,” said Renee Garvin, Vi’s Executive Director. “We strive to provide a workplace culture where people are excited about what they do and who they work with, and this designation illustrates that intention perfectly.”

Vi at Aventura is committed to providing team members with meaningful work, an engaging culture, and opportunities to learn and grow as they are the primary drivers of resident satisfaction and quality care. Recognized as a leader in employee development, Vi offers employees a wide range of training and development programs including tuition reimbursement, free language training, an array of company-paid certification courses, robust leadership development programs, and access to Vi’s online university, E-Campus.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vi operates 10 continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) across the United States. Vi has received a variety of awards and accolades including Chief Learning Officer Magazine’s LearningElite and Training Magazine’s Top 125.

To learn more about employment opportunities at Vi at Aventura, visit www.jobs.viliving.com/.

Vi at Aventura is located at 19333 West Country Club Drive. For more information on Vi at Aventura lifestyle, visit www.miami.viliving.com, call 305-912-0613 or email Aventura@viliving.com.