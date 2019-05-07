Vi at Aventura and Alternative Home Health Care Save Hallandale Pops Season

Since 1990, the Hallandale Symphonic Pops Orchestra has brought the community together through a love of music. For nearly three decades, this vision and passion for cultural arts has sustained the group of retired and semi-professional musicians. Together, they’ve created countless wonderful performances.

However, the future of Hallandale Pops is unfortunately at risk.

In fact, the curtain would have closed one performance short on the Pops’ 29th season had it not been for the generous support of Vi at Aventura and Alternative Home Health Care. They donated $10,000 to keep the season alive.

Vi at Aventura, the senior living community where long-time Pops composer Peter Fuchs and his wife Veronica live, committed an additional $5,000 for the Pops’ 30th season, but much more money must be raised.

“It is an honor for us to support Mr. Fuchs, our treasured resident. His passion for music is an inspiration to us all,” said Renee Garvin, Vi at Aventura’s Executive Director. “We truly hope the Pops receives sufficient funding from the South Florida community, and we can join together again next year to celebrate our love of the arts.”

For decades, Fuchs was a composer, arranger, musical director and performer in New York and South Florida. He’s directed the Hallandale Symphonic Pops Orchestra the past 18 years.

“The Symphony Orchestra is the one and only greatest musical instrument ever created by mankind,” Fuchs said.

To become a sponsor or a patron of the Hallandale Symphonic Pops Orchestra, contact the group’s president Armin Lovenvirth at barclase1@aol.com or 954-253-1354.

Vi at Aventura is located at 19333 West Country Club Drive. www.miami.viliving.com 305-912-0613 Aventura@viliving.com.