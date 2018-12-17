Vi at Aventura Crowns the Winner of “The Golden Latke”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Po-Tay-To, Po-Tah-To…no matter how one pronounces it, the latke is a quintessential Chanukah treat. Recently, Vi at Aventura, the luxury senior living community, hosted its inaugural Golden Latke Competition to uncover South Florida’s best potato pancake.

Some of the area’s favorite delis and caterers presented signature latkes to more than 150 guests and a panel of local leaders, including City of Aventura Vice Mayor Dr. Linda Marks, Commissioner Gladys Mezrahi, Former Vice Mayor Billy Joel, Sun Sentinel Food Writer Michael Mayo, Jewish Journal Editor Al Goch and Aventura Magazine Publisher Michael Stern.

Catering by Les was awarded the “Golden Latke,” along with a $500 donation in his name to Autism Speaks. Team Vi, which included Chef Martin and resident Barbara Blumenfeld, were selected for the People’s Choice Award for tasting the most like “bubbe’s.”

“This was a wonderful way for our residents and the Aventura community to come together for the holiday, enjoy each other’s company and taste some delicious latkes,” said Renee Garvin, Executive Director of Vi at Aventura.

Vi at Aventura is located at 19333 West Country Club Drive. For more information, visit miami.viliving.com.