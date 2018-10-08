Vi at Aventura hosts Florida Senator-Elect Jason Pizzo

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce held their recent Board Meeting at Vi at Aventura with special guests Sen.-Elect Jason Pizzo and Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman. Before the meeting, everyone enjoyed a gourmet breakfast, in true Vi at Aventura style, created by Executive Chef: Christian Martin and Pastry Chef Luc Buisson. Mayor Weisman introduced Sen.-Elect Pizzo as an “outstanding gentleman” who truly has the best interests of his constituents at heart.