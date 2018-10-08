Vi at Aventura is ALL ACES The Great Debate

Who should authorize the expansion of casino gambling in our state – the legislature or voters? Floridians will decide that in November by casting their ballot for or against Amendment 3. And, on Thursday, October 25, talented students from Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School’s Speech and Debate team will go head-to-head on the subject during The Great Debate, which will take place at Vi at Aventura.

Hosted by Jilda Unruh, an Emmy Award winning investigative TV journalist, The Great Debate will feature students presenting their case on both sides of the issue, as well as the pros and cons of casino gambling. Afterward, Vi residents and guests will cast their ballot for the winning team based on the merits of each argument.

“It’s relevant, engaging events and community partnerships that set us apart,” says Renee Garvin, Vi at Aventura Executive Director. “Our residents are excited about seeing the students debate this important issue.”

Amendment 3, a citizen-initiated amendment, is not to directly vote on expanded gambling, but rather to give voters the exclusive right to decide to authorize expansions of casino gambling in Florida. The current law requires gambling issues to be decided by the legislature AND the voters. The Amendment would not apply to casinos on Native American lands, horse racing, dog racing, or Jai Alai.

“We are so grateful to Vi at Aventura for giving our students a wonderful platform to hone their skills,” says Sheila O’Farrell, Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School Speech and Debate Team Director. “Our students are already off to the races!”

visit https://miami.viliving.com