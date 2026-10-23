Visiting Angels Miami & Del Toro Insurance Join Vanessa Certain for PBA Spotlight

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Two businesses serving Miami-Dade residents take the spotlight in this Pinecrest Business Association episode hosted by Vanessa Certain, Owner of VEC Development.

The program features Anthony Acevedo, Owner & Executive Director of Visiting Angels of Miami, and Lymari Bermudez Madera, Franchise Owner of Del Toro Insurance. Together, the guest lineup introduces viewers to local professionals working in senior home care referrals and insurance services.

Visiting Angels of Miami connects families with independent caregivers who assist older adults and individuals with disabilities at home. Available support can include companionship, help with daily routines, personal care and respite for family caregivers. Families can contact the Miami office to discuss their circumstances and learn about its caregiver referral process.

Lymari serves customers through Del Toro Insurance’s Kendall Lakes office. The location welcomes inquiries about auto, home, health and business coverage, providing a local contact for residents and business owners exploring their insurance options.

Presented by Miami’s Community Newspapers, this member spotlight helps viewers put names and faces to businesses within the broader Pinecrest community.

Watch the full interview above.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Anthony Acevedo — Visiting Angels of Miami

305-728-3153

https://www.visitingangels.com/miami/home

8501 SW 124th Avenue, Suite 310A, Miami, FL 33183

Lymari Bermudez Madera — Del Toro Insurance

786-261-0280

LymariBermudez@deltoroinsurance.com

https://www.deltoroinsurance.com/del-toro-insurance-15720-sw-72nd-street-miami/

15720 SW 72nd Street, Unit A11, Miami, FL 33193

Host Vanessa Certain — VEC Development

305-720-0175

admin@vecbuilders.com

https://vecbuilders.com

Pinecrest Business Association

https://www.pinecrestbusiness.com