Volunteers Help Restore Virginia Key on Comcast Cares Day

Portions of Virginia Key are restored and cleaner thanks to a local partnership between Comcast, Citizens for a Better South Florida, the City of Miami Parks & Recreation Department and the Miami Waterkeeper for the 18th annual Comcast Cares Day on Saturday, May 4.

Comcast Cares Day marks the culmination of the spirit of volunteerism that Comcast employees bring to life in their communities all year long.

More than 400 Comcast employees, their friends and families and community volunteers worked together to clear the final portion of the Mabel Fentress Miller Nature Trail on Virginia Key. Scientists from Citizens for a Better South Florida, City of Miami Parks & Recreation Department staff and the Miami Waterkeeper led volunteers, showing them how to remove exotic and invasive species, as well as educating them about lifeforms native to the island. Younger volunteers participated in a special beach clean-up organized for them by the Miami Waterkeeper.

“It is incredible to see how we can drive meaningful change in our local community here in Miami by bringing together our employees, their friends and families, and our community partners, both on Comcast Cares Day and throughout the year,” said Marta Casas-Celaya, Director of External Affairs and Community Impact for Comcast in South Florida. “We are thankful for the participants and volunteers who continue to work to make a positive difference.”

To date, more than 1 million Comcast Cares Day volunteers have contributed over 6 million service hours to improve local communities at more than 10,000 projects. This year, Comcast expected more than 100,000 volunteers to participate in projects across the country and around the world.

In addition, Citizens for a Better South Florida will receive a Comcast Foundation grant on behalf of everyone who volunteered on Comcast Cares Day. To date, the Comcast Foundation has awarded more than $25 million in grants to local non-profit organizations who have served as partners on Comcast Cares Day.

For more information on Comcast volunteer and community impact initiatives, visit www.comcast.com/community.