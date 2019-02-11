What Your Board Should Know When It Comes to Effective Communication

When residents aren’t consistently receiving updates, they fill in the blanks and share misleading or incomplete information.

Constant and transparent communication directly from the board is the solution. In the first article of three-part series, we’ve provided tips for your association to be on the path to clear, effective communication.

Start with a good plan. Planning each communication and making sure it says what you want it to say will avoid problems down the road. Avoid using absolutes like “never” or “always” and keep them positive. Empathy and a personal touch are important.

Know how residents like to communicate. People like to get information in different ways – through a printed notice, email or text. Make note of how residents prefer to be contacted and educate them on what kind of communications and deliveries they can expect.

Keep contact information updated. Especially in emergencies when you need to reach everyone quickly. The best communication in the world doesn’t matter if the board can’t reach its residents.

Let technology work for you. Social media and mass communication tools are invaluable for fast, clear communication. In Florida, any association with at least 150 units is required to create a community website with access to documents and bids over $500.

Give residents the opportunity to voice their opinions during meetings and conduct surveys. For casual gatherings, make it clear that the board can only take action during meetings and only on agenda items.

