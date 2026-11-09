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Who Helps the Helpers? Marly Q Casanova Talks Burnout and Kindness

When everyone depends on you, taking care of yourself can slip to the bottom of the list. What happens when you have nothing left to give?

On City Built Sessions, host Irvans Augustin welcomes Marly Q Casanova, keynote speaker, author, and burnout-prevention consultant, for a conversation about the cost of caring—and how kindness can help shape healthier workplaces and stronger communities.

Their conversation explores burnout, leadership, and making space to reset amid the demands of work and everyday life.

Watch the full interview to explore what it means to care for others without losing yourself along the way.

For more information, visit MarlyQ.com and follow @marlyq on Instagram.

Discover more conversations at City Built Sessions and Miami Community Newspapers.