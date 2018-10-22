Young Star Mason Pace performs at RockFest

When the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce holds its signature event on Nov. 4th at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center (AACC), guests will be treated to music of the Mason Pace Band as they back up all the Young Star singers.

However, Mason is an extremely accomplished singer and musician himself, and his sweet spot is rock. He’s appeared with rock stars such as Cheap Trick, Joan Jett and Phil Collins, winning all sorts of awards. Coming up on Sat. Nov. 10th at the Miramar Amphitheater, the Mason Pace Band will be playing alongside Vince Neil, (Motley Crue) Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Ace Frehley (KISS), Night Ranger and Sebastian Bach. If rock is your thing, be sure go to ticketmaster.com and use the discount code PACE 10 to save $10 per ticket.

And don’t forget to mark your calendars for the 9th annual Aventura Mall/Interiors by Steven G YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center and AT&T on Sunday, Nov. 4th, 5 pm at the AACC, with proceeds benefiting the AMC Education Foundation. Incredible young singers from throughout South Florida will leave you applauding for more! Tickets are $50 – $25.

For tickets: Aventuracenter.org; 877.311.7469 or at the AACC box office Tues. – Fri. from noon-5pm.