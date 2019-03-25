Young Star singer Cameron Wheeler has birthday surprise for Steven G

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Interiors by Steven G is very well known and respected throughout South Florida and internationally as high-end interior designers. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the South Tower at The Point, completely renovated by Interiors by Steven G to become an icon of cutting-edge interior design, founder and CEO, Steven G met Young Star Cameron Wheeler, who was singing at the event. Talk about a meeting of two incredible professionals! From that point on, Steven became a major sponsor of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce’s signature event in November, the 9th annual Aventura Mall/Interiors by Steven G YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center and AT&T at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

When Cameron heard that his showroom in Pompano Beach was having a birthday party for Steven, she wanted to surprise him with song. Cameron was hidden away until the music started, and then she entered the room singing one of his favorite songs, “Crazy”, followed by “Unforgettable” and other classic songs.

