Youth of Valor Empowerment teens meet ‘Empire’ star Serayah McNeill, courtesy of Macy’s Aventura

Macy’s Aventura is hosting 21 recent graduates of the Youth of Valor Empowerment in an exclusive back-to-school event Aug. 11 that includes an exciting opportunity to meet actress-singer Serayah McNeill – best known for her role as Tiana Brown on the hit TV show, “Empire.”

Y.O.V.E. is part of a unique community-based movement focused on assisting underprivileged teenage girls in the City of North Miami.

By partnering with the Y.O.V.E., Macy’s will also treat the girls to a private in-store shopping-stylist experience with My-Stylist Executive Xenia Castillo-Alvarez to select their new post-grad attire, courtesy of Macy’s.

“This is truly a success story for our Youth of Valor Empowerment program,” says Alourdes Pierre, CEO and Founder of Ladies of Valor Empowerment, of which YOVE is a sister program.

“We are so delighted to welcome Macy’s to our ‘Empowerment Movement’, where we educate, empower, and transform lives, one woman and one teenage girl at a time,” she said.

Following the Y.O.V.E. shopping experience, Serayah will perform for the general public between 2 and 4 p.m. As the new face of Material Girl’s junior clothing brand, she will then be available for a meet-and-greet and photos with the first 250 guests to make a Material Girl purchase at the Aventura store. The event is free and open to the public.

According to Pierre, Y.O.V.E. is the only movement of its kind in the city where professionals, public officials, and community leaders come together to mentor and empower high-risk teenage girls.

“That’s why it is so exciting to be partnering with Macy’s in this program because it will literally equip the YOVE girls with greater confidence whereby they may achieve self-sufficiency through employment, continuing education, and leadership roles in our community,” says Pierre.

This year alone, 15 young women graduated from the two-year program, several of whom are now preparing to head off to college, enlist with the military, and/or enter training as first responders.

“I am so very proud, as a Miami Dade College alumni, that the majority of the 2018 Y.O.V.E. grads on their way to MDC this fall, after successfully attending our two-year leadership development program.

“This is what the YOVE Program is all about – equipping, coaching, and developing the next generation of women leaders for tomorrow,” added. Starting this fall, LOVE also plans to launch a new location focused on providing guidance in job-readiness skills and professional attire for employment interviews and placement.

The Y.O.V.E. teens private experience takes place at 1 p.m. The free public event takes place 2-4 p.m. in the Macy’s Juniors Department at Aventura Mall, 19535 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180. Visit macys.com/aventura-fl for more information.

YOVE – Youth of Valor Empowerment

The Youth of Valor Empowerment (Y.O.V.E.), Step It Up, is a Leadership Development/After School Program of the Ladies of Valor Empowerment (L.O.V.E.), a 501 c3, non-profit organization, in Miami Dade County, Haitian American community. The Y.O.V.E mission is to mentor, develop and equip underprivileged high school girls to lead themselves with confidence and integrity to become college bound, career focused as well as to develop their potential to join the next generation of women leaders

Y.O.V.E. is located at 1175 NE 125th Street, Suite 413, North Miami FL 33161. For information, call 786-615-2234, email lourdes830@comcast.net, or visit www.yove.org