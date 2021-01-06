15 more YoungArts winners added to New World School of the Arts roster

With 21 Presidential Scholars in the Arts since 1989, and 89 YoungArts Finalists/310 YoungArts Winners since 2002, New World School of the Arts (NWSA) students continue to leave their artistic mark in our community.

Among the 171 YoungArts Finalists selected this year are seven NWSA students, joining the ranks in their respective artistic fields. In addition, NWSA students received three YoungArts Honorable Mentions and seven Merit Awards for a total 17 awards.

NWSA 2019 YoungArts Finalists: Ian Muñoz (Music), saxophone/alto; Andre Perlman (Music) trombone; Daniela Lopez (Visual Arts); Cherline Philogene (Visual Arts).

According to the National YoungArts Foundation website, all winners are eligible to participate in YoungArts’ regional programs, including YoungArts Miami, YoungArts Los Angeles and YoungArts New York, and will join a professional network of distinguished artists. This year’s Finalists have the opportunity to participate in the 37th annual National YoungArts Week in Miami. Finalists also are eligible for nomination to the White House-appointed Commission on Presidential Scholars.

As the sole nominating agency, YoungArts selects 60 Finalists each year, 20 of whom are selected to become U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, one of the highest honors for a graduating high school senior.

NWSA 2021 YoungArts Honorable Mentions: Ian Muñoz (Music), saxophone/alto; Adam Stein (Music), saxophone/alto; Amy Riumbau (Visual Arts).

“New World helped me achieve this prestigious honor by living up to its grand reputation. I came to New World School of the Arts with my sights set on a musical career,” Adam Stein said. “Thanks to the expert musical training I’ve received here, as well as the caring environment that fosters personal growth — both as a musician and a person — I am well on my way. At New World, the greatest prize is the opportunity to learn from the students and faculty. This award is as much theirs as it is mine.”

NWSA 2021 YoungArts Merits: Roel Arazo (Music), euphonium; Sophia Molina (Music), violin; Gabriel Barnard (Music), double bass; Lucas Netto (Music), saxophone/tenor; Scott Schaffer (Music), trombone; Claudio Silva (Music), percussion; Bruno Tzinas (Music), trombone, and Arianna Pero (Music), spoken word.

“Over the past 3 years, New World School of the Arts has helped me find my own voice as a musician and as a performer,” said Sophia Molina. “Having the exposure and being able to interact with other art disciplines has given me an insight into what it truly means to be an artist and how to connect with others through my music. Additionally, NWSA given me the opportunity to explore non-classical music, which has helped me broaden my horizons and become comfortable playing many different styles of music. With all the amazing teachers and resources that have been provided to me, NWSA has truly transformed me into the musician I am today.”

Founded in 1987, New World School of the Arts (NWSA) is a center of artistic and academic excellence in the visual and performing arts, dedicated to training High School and College students interested in careers in dance, music, theater and visual arts. Through its educational partnerships with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Miami Dade College and University of Florida, NWSA confers the high school diploma, Associate of Arts degree, and Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Music degrees, in programs accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, Music, Theater and Art & Design.

Information about New World School of the Arts is available at 305-237-3135 or http://nwsa.mdc.edu/.