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Justin Pogorzala, a 15-year-old from Valrico (located near Tampa) who requires an implantable cardiac defibrillator to protect against sudden cardiac arrest, wished to meet CBS Sportscaster Kevin Harlan and watch him broadcast.

The teen did just that, receiving a multi-day VIP experience in South Florida when the Kansas City Chiefs played the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Justin was a promising athlete before his heart condition required that he give up competitive sports. He has since channeled his love of sports into a desire to be a play-by-play broadcaster, with Harlan as his role model.

The two bonded immediately as the professional commentator shared career advice and an insider’s perspective on how CBS delivers what fans see on-air. Harlan was impressed with Justin’s knowledge and voice and indicated the youngster had a promising future in the business.

CBS, the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins all came together to ensure Justin and his family would have an experience they would never forget. In addition to wearing a headset in the booth during the game broadcast, the wish kid met players on the field, watched while Patrick Mahomes was interviewed and received lots of team swag and gear. The family arrived and exited the stadium via chauffeur-driven limousine.

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