1968 Shelby GT 350 On Display at Auto Show

Headlining this year’s expanded Memory Lane exhibit at the celebrated 48th annual Miami International Auto Show is a 1968 Shelby GT 350 complete with its Black Deluxe Mustang interior.

Owned by collector Luis Quevedo, the Shelby has been awarded the prestigious Mustang Club of America Gold Concours honor three times and also bears Carroll Shelby’s autograph. It sports an exclusive V8 engine and also features Goodyear Speedway 350 tires.

Other vehicles expected in this year’s Memory Lane display will include a 1960 Chevy Corvette, 1963 Austin Healey 3000 Mark II, 1970 Honda CT 70, 1970 Mercedes Benz 280 SL and a 1980 DeLorean DMC 12.

Founded in 1955, the Antique Automobile Club of America’s South Florida Region comprises 200 local members and is dedicated to the restoration, preservation and enjoyment of antique vehicles. The local group regularly hosts antique car shows. For more information, call Mel Mann at 305-232-2274 or visit www.aaca.org/southflorida.

For more information or to purchase tickets for this year’s event, visit www.miamiautoshow.net.