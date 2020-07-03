Savor the virtual flavor of the Fourth, complements of the Barnacle Society

No Picnic? No Worries! Get your virtual hot dog or hamburger here!

The Barnacle Historic State Park normally hosts a real bang-up Independence Day & Fundraiser Party serving friends, neighbors, and families from all across South Florida with traditional picnic food, music, and games, all upon an all-American backdrop beside the Bay.

This year however, things are obviously far from normal, as the Barnacle Society was forced close the Park, July 3-7.

Instead, supporters of the park can join the “party” with a virtual visit. They are being invited to “savor the Flavor of the Fourth” through a photo gallery on The Barnacle Facebook, and in the process, support The Barnacle Historic State Park with a suggested $20 donation here.

Who Knew

Few people are aware that The Barnacle depends almost solely on user fees for upkeep of the historic home, boathouse, and surrounding property. Entrance fees, event rental fees, and special fundraising events like their Annual Fourth of July have helped “keep the lights on” for decades.

So in the spirit of the Fourth, they would appreciate your allegiance to their cause. In considering a tax-deductible gift, no matter the amount, the assistance of donors is valued with funds being put immediately to work helping to preserve this special treasure, The Barnacle, for generations to come.

Park Re-Opening

When the gates re-open July 8, the public is invited to visit and enjoy a respite from the hectic world around us.

To become a volunteer, a member, or for general information visit www.thebarnacle.org or call the Park Ranger station at 305-442-6866. The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove, FL 33133.