2019 Coconut Grove Arts Festival Preliminary Overview

Coconut Grove will be transformed into a quaint artistic village where visitors can meet many of the world’s most talented artists, and take home a timeless piece of art at the 56th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival® February 16-18, 2019. The festival’s 380 artists represent 14 categories including mixed media, painting, photography, digital art, printmaking & drawing, watercolor, claywork, glass, fiber, jewelry & metalwork, sculpture, wood and new & emerging artist.

Complementing the visual arts is the popular Culinary Pavilion which features leading chefs from South Florida’s hottest restaurants and hotels. An entertainment stage in Peacock Park offers three-days of live performances and a Family Zone at Regatta Park brings out the artist in everyone.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Coconut Grove Arts Festival online, visit www.CGAF.com.



