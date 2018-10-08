3-TIME TONY AWARD NOMINEE JOSHUA HENRY TO RECEIVE FROST DISTINGUISHED ALUMNUS OF THE YEAR AWARD AT OCT. 15TH BROADWAY @ FROST CONCERT

Joshua Henry, a three time Tony award nominee, most recently in 2018 for his role in Carousel, will receive the Frost Distinguished Alumnus Award at the October 15th Frost Music Live concert “Broadway at Frost.” Henry, who graduated in 2006 joins Broadway star Marcus Lovett, along with Dan Strange of the Frost faculty and Frost Musical Theater Workshop and Opera Theater Students for this special evening’s performance. In commenting,

Henry, who also stars in the first touring company of Hamilton Joshua began his career in Godspell, and quickly moved on to a role in the ensemble and understudied the role of Benny, in an off-Broadway Tony Award-winning premiere run of In the Heights. He followed up his Broadway debut starring as “Favorite Son” in the original Broadway cast of the Green Day musical American Idiot, and more recently starring as “Jake” in the Tony Award winning revival of The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess. He also appeared as Jennifer Hudson’s boyfriend in the first Sex and the City movie. While attending the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, he appeared in many musical theatre productions at the Jerry Herman Ring Theatre. He majored in vocal performance.

Marcus Lovett, a graduate of Carnegie Melon University, began his career in the original Broadway production of Les Miserables. He simultaneously appeared on ABC’s One Life to Live. His other Broadway credits include the lead roles in Aspects of Love, Phantom of the Opera, and King David. He has appeared in multiple off Broadway plays and musicals as well. In 2012, he reprised his role as the Phantom, this time at Her Majesty’s theatre in the West End. Other than Michael Crawford, Mr. Lovett is the only person to play the Phantom in London and On Broadway. He is also the Voice of Good Morning America, and This Week with George Stephanopoulos, among others.

Tickets on Sale Now www.frostmusiclive.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2018

BROADWAY @ FROST—MARCUS LOVETT AND JOSHUA HENRY

Marcus Lovett, baritone

Joshua Henry, baritenor (will be receiving Frost Alumnus of the Year Award)

Dan Strange, piano

With Frost Musical Theater Workshop and Frost Opera Theater Students

UM Gusman Concert Hall, 8:00 PM

1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables, FL