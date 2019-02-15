3rd Annual Families in Paradise Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce’s Signature Event Returns March 10th

Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 3rd annual signature event, Families in Paradise, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Key Biscayne’s Village Hall (88 W McIntyre St). The family-friendly event features activities designed to connect families with local businesses in a way that brings the community together while providing opportunities for creativity, learning and fun.

Families in Paradise will fill both floors of the island’s Village Hall with no fewer than 30 engaging activities for the entire family—including an outdoor food court. The hands-on activities are designed to keep kids engaged while simultaneously showcasing the variety of business offerings on the Key to parents. Think business expo in a colorful children’s festival environment.

“This event is a win-win for both business and residents alike. Local businesses can connect with this important family demographic in a creative way while maximizing brand exposure. “For residents it’s a great way to spend quality time with the family,” says Dianne Regalado Kammerer, 2019 Chair of the Chamber of Commerce and Director of Sales for Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate.

“The one-day extravaganza, sponsored by Hotwire Communications, Baptist Health Urgent Care Express, Islander News, Mercy Hospital and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, is designed to highlight local businesses, giving residents a chance to have face-to-face interaction with companies that pique their interest,” according to Chamber Director Tatyana Chiocchetti.

Proceeds from Families in Paradise will support the Chamber and its effort to promote, develop and advance the commercial and civic interests of the Village.

Tickets are $10 at the door and $5 in advance online — includes all 30 hands-on activities. For more information and for tickets, visit www.keybiscaynechamber.org.

