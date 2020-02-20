4th Annual Families in Paradise

Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce’s Signature Event Returns March 15 th

Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 4th annual signature event, Families in Paradise, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Key Biscayne’s Village Hall (88 W McIntyre St, Key Biscayne, FL 33149). The family-friendly event features activities designed to connect families with local businesses in a way that brings the community together while providing opportunities for creativity, learning and fun.

Families in Paradise will fill both floors of the island’s Village Hall with 30 hands-on activities designed to keep kids engaged while simultaneously showcasing the variety of business offerings on the Key to parents. Think business expo in a colorful children’s festival environment.

This year Key Biscayne’s Fire Rescue and Police Departement will be joining in on the fun with their first responder vehicles, virtual reality driving simulator and drunk buster cart, fire truck and demonstrations on life-saving techniques such as CPR, AED and Stop the Bleed.

“This event is a win-win for both businesses and residents alike. Local businesses can connect with this important family demographic in a creative way while maximizing brand exposure. For residents it’s a great way to spend quality time with the family learning about the what the community has to offer,” says Patricia Peraita, 2020 Chair of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce and co-owner of PatandPat Property Management Services.

“The one-day extravaganza, made possible by premiere sponsors Baptist Health Urgent Care Express and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, is designed to highlight local businesses, giving residents a chance to have face-to-face interaction with companies that pique their interest,” according to Chamber Director Tatyana Chiocchetti.

Proceeds from Families in Paradise will support the Chamber and its effort to promote, develop and advance the commercial and civic interests of the Village.

Tickets are $10 at the door and $5 in advance online — includes all 30 hands-on activities. For more information and for tickets, visit www.keybiscaynechamber.org.