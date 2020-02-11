500 S. Florida rowing crew members pull together to benefit Shake-A-Leg

Nearly 500 able-bodied and disabled South Florida female and male rowers age 10 through grade 12 and adult rowers moved indoors on Saturday, Jan. 25, to challenge themselves and each other for the title of “Fastest on the Erg.”

Funds raised from the event will help Shake-A-Leg Miami provide scholarships to disadvantaged youth for participation in its highly successful summer camp programs,

The racers at the second annual Shake-An-Erg regatta competed on 30 indoor rowing ergometers that recorded 2K times applied to the athletes’ personal standings. Chris Sahs, 1992 Olympic contender in rowing, was the event’s emcee and announced awards for 36 categories. The rowers gathered at the open-air historic U.S. Coast Guard Air Station hangar at Shake-A-Leg Miami, 2620 S. Bayshore Dr. in Coconut Grove.