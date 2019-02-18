57-story condominium Elysee Miami construction reaches its 18th floor

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Construction at Elysee Miami — the newest luxury condominium tower to rise in Miami’s East Edgewater neighborhood — reached floor 18 in January, South Florida-based Two Roads Development has announced.

The 98-unit project rising at 788 NE 23 St. along Biscayne Bay is being developed by Two Roads in partnership with entities managed by New York-based investment firm DW Partners. At 648 feet tall, Elysee will be one of the tallest condominium towers in downtown Miami when it delivers in 2020.

News of the tower’s construction progress comes amid brisk sales activity, approaching 50 percent of the development’s units sold. As the development team looks to sell the remaining residences over the next 18 months, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing has been tapped as the exclusive sales and marketing team for the tower. With 113 offices nationwide, Douglas Elliman brings a long track record of success in the luxury residential market, as well as a deep national and international buyer network.

The Elysee Miami sales gallery will open in the building at Biscayne Beach Residences, among the first luxury residential towers to sell out in Edgewater this cycle. Slated to open in February, the new sales gallery will feature 5,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space with panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and high ceilings, emulating a finished residence at Elysee Miami and offering prospective buyers a preview of the elegant designs created by interior designer Jean-Louis Deniot.

Upon sell-out of Elysee Miami, the sales gallery will be transformed into a high-end, chef-driven restaurant catering to Biscayne Beach residents and the surrounding Edgewater neighborhood. Two Roads made its mark in Miami as the sponsor and developer of Biscayne Beach Residences.

The Edgewater sub market is fast emerging as one of the sought-after neighborhoods in all of Miami. Roughly bound by NE 17th Street to the south, NE 37th Street to the north, the Florida East Coast Railway and E. First Avenue to the west and Biscayne Bay to the east, it is now home to around 7,000 residents — a nearly 20 percent increase since 2000, according to the Miami Downtown Development Authority (DDA). By 2021, that number is expected to grow by another 9.5 percent as new households come online.

Nestled between the city’s Arts & Entertainment District, Design District, Wynwood Arts District, and Midtown, residents of Elysee are within walking distance of luxury retail shops, high-end restaurants and world-class arts and culture venues.

In December, it was revealed that the Berkowitz Contemporary Foundation will open a new privately owned art museum in the neighborhood at 26thStreet and Biscayne Boulevard, three blocks away.

Designed by legendary architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica, Elysee’s striking three-tiered telescoping shape will provide direct 180-degree bay and city views from every residence. The tower’s elegant design concepts are the creation of Paris-based designer Jean-Louis Deniot, one of the world’s preeminent talents in interior design, who has imagined the building’s common area amenity spaces.

Priced from over $1.5 million to upwards of $10 million, Elysee’s 98 half-floor and full-floor residences range from three- to five-bedroom layouts measuring between 2,300 and 4,000 square feet in size.

All residences at the boutique-style tower will boast private elevators and foyers, soaring 10- to 12-foot ceilings, impact-resistant glass windows and sliding doors, bespoke Waterworks master bathroom fittings and fixtures, and gourmet kitchens with ItalKraft cabinetry, Wolf gas ranges and professional grade Sub-Zero appliances. Every unit will also sport expansive east- and west-facing terraces where residents can enjoy unparalleled sunrise and sunset views.

Residents share access to Elysee’s seventh floor amenity level, stocked with a resort-size lap pool with adjacent refreshment bar; outdoor summer kitchen and barbecue terrace; fitness center and yoga studio; spa with private sauna, steam and massage rooms; blow-dry bar; and children’s playroom.

For large-scale entertaining, the Owners Sky Lounge — which encompasses the building’s entire 30th floor level — is home to a Grand Salon lounge and bar area; a Grand Dining Room which includes seating for up to 30 guests, and a library/private theater, game room, and wine room.

For more information about Elysee, including pre-construction sales opportunities contact Douglas Elliman or visit the project’s sales gallery at 2955 NE Seventh Ave.

Learn more at www.elyseemiami.com.